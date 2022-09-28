CCTV released following burglary in Bristol

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man in connection with a burglary.

Officers believe the man has information which could aid their investigation into the incident which took place on Wednesday 12 January.

The man in the CCTV is described as wearing a long, black coat and leather gloves. He was carrying a checked rucksack.

At around 3.20pm, the suspect entered the victim’s property in Stockwood, Bristol, and threatened the occupants.

He made off with a mobile phone before fleeing the scene. One person sustained minor injuries during the incident.

If you have any information, or recognise the man in this CCTV clip, call us.