CCTV released following burglary in Bristol
We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man in connection with a burglary.
Officers believe the man has information which could aid their investigation into the incident which took place on Wednesday 12 January.
The man in the CCTV is described as wearing a long, black coat and leather gloves. He was carrying a checked rucksack.
At around 3.20pm, the suspect entered the victim’s property in Stockwood, Bristol, and threatened the occupants.
He made off with a mobile phone before fleeing the scene. One person sustained minor injuries during the incident.
If you have any information, or recognise the man in this CCTV clip, call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222009145, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.