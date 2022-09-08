Chief Constable’s statement following death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The following statement is from Chief Constable Sarah Crew, following the announcement that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her devotion and extraordinary public service have been a continual source of pride and inspiration to us all.

“On behalf of our officers, police staff and volunteers, we offer our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, as well as to the public we serve at this time of national mourning.

“Now is the time for communities to come together for a period of remembrance and reflection, as we pay our respects to a monarch who has faithfully and stoically served us during her historic reign.

“We will be flying our flag at half-mast across Avon and Somerset as a mark of respect at our Police Headquarters in Portishead, as well as other police locations.

“Memorial plans will be announced by local authorities in due course.

“A book of condolence is being set-up and details of how members of the public can sign it will be announced as soon as they have been finalised.”