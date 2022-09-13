Clarification following Bradley Stoke sexual assault charge

Yesterday (Monday 12 September), we said a 36-year-old man had been charged with a sexual assault at the Three Brooks Nature Reserve in Bradley Stoke.

Simon Wong, of Apseleys Mead, Bradley Stoke, was in fact charged with one count of sexual assault by touching in relation to an incident which happened outside an address in Bradley Stoke on Friday 15 July. This street is not in the immediate vicinity of the nature reserve.

Wong appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court yesterday.