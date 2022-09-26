Dashcam and witness appeal after fatal collision on A356

A man sadly died in a collision on the A356 yesterday morning (Sunday 25 September).

We were called to the Furringdons Cross area of Merriott at about 1.55am following a two-vehicle collision involving a white Toyota Starlet and a grey Subaru Outback.

A 21-year-old man sadly later died in hospital. Our thoughts are with his family, who are being supported by a specially trained officer.

A woman, in her 20s, was also taken to hospital. She remains in hospital at this time.

The two occupants of the Subaru sustained minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or drivers who were in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage that can help our enquiries.

If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference number 5222231061.