Dashcam appeal after driver seriously injured in single-vehicle collision

A man was taken to hospital last night (Wednesday 28 September) after being seriously injured in a collision in Keinton Mandeville.

We were called to High Street, near Barton Road, at about 9.15pm after a single-car collision was reported.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital where he currently remains.

The road was closed overnight while emergency services were at the scene and recovery work carried out. Repair work to ensure the area was safe was also carried out after a telegraph pole was damaged.

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage, or witnesses to the collision, are asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222234298.