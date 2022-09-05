Five arrested during police operation in Bristol and South Glos

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle following a series of warrants being carried out today (Monday 5 September).

One 19-year-old man, two 18-year-old men and one 17-year-old boy were arrested as well as one 52-year-old woman following the joint operation run by Avon and Somerset Police and Wiltshire Police.

The warrants were carried out in Bristol and South Gloucestershire following intelligence and information gathered into thefts of motocross bikes in Wiltshire and Gloucestershire, between Monday 6 June and Thursday 9 June.

In addition to the arrests, officers seized a quantity of suspected cannabis from one of the addresses.

The suspects are now in custody in the Wiltshire area for questioning.

Avon and Somerset Police Insp Jon Nash said: “This is an ongoing investigation into the theft of motocross bikes with offences happening across borders. We have worked closely with colleagues in Wiltshire and Gloucestershire, resulting in the series of warrants carried out this morning.

“We know there is significant public concern around the theft of motorbikes, and we hope this positive action shows the public we take these offences seriously.

“The five people are now in custody in Wiltshire and will be questioned about these offences.”

Wiltshire Police DS Darren Penny said: “Such partnership working, with our colleagues from Avon and Somerset Police, is hugely valuable and enables us to provide a coordinated approach to tackling such crimes.

“We are determined to track down offenders who blight our communities wherever they might be.”