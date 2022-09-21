Four men arrested following altercation in Bath

Four men were arrested following an altercation outside Sainsbury’s in Bath at around 3.15pm yesterday (Tuesday 20 September).

Two of the men sustained knife wounds in the incident which required hospital treatment.

Three of those arrested are currently in police custody while the other remains in hospital. His injuries are not life threatening.

Following the incident, three of the men fled the scene on bicycles to a property in Rosewell Court, off James Street West.

The fourth made off on foot to Green Park.

Cordons were initially in place at the scene of the incident as well as the Rosewell Court address and Green Park as specialist crime scene investigators examined them.

A machete and a quantity of drugs were seized from the Rosewell Court property.

Neighbourhood Inspector Ruth Gawler said: “Violent incidents of this nature do not happen very often in Bath and we’d like to reassure the local community we believe it be an isolated one.

“Officers were very quickly on the scene and four men were detained within an hour of the altercation having taken place even though they’d fled to separate locations.

“While two of those arrested are receiving hospital treatment, all four will be questioned by officers about their involvement in due course.

“Officers are also reviewing CCTV and have already spoken with a number of witnesses as their enquiries continue.”