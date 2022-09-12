Have you seen missing teenager Everton?

We’re appealing for information to help us locate missing 17-year-old Everton.

Everton was living in Yate at the time he went missing, and while he’s been in some contact with a third party by telephone since he was last seen, we need to locate him to ensure he is safe.

The last contact with him was by phone on Wednesday 24 August.

Since he was reported missing, officers have carried out extensive enquiries, including a thorough review of CCTV, as well as other checks, but we’ve reached a stage where a public appeal is now necessary to help us find him, to check on his welfare.

Everton is described as white, of medium build, with black hair and just over 5ft 2ins.

It’s believed he has access to a moped.

If you see Everton, please call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5222168803.