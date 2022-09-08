High visibility patrols continue at nature reserve as inquiry into incidents progresses

Increased high visibility patrols continue to be carried out at a nature reserve in Bradley Stoke while a specialist team of detectives investigate three sexual offences.

Detectives from Operation Bluestone, our team dedicated to investigating rape and serious sexual assault offences, are leading the inquiry into three recent incidents at Three Brooks Nature Reserve.

The first incident saw a woman seriously sexually assaulted by a man while out walking on the evening of Thursday 4 August.

A woman was then sexually assaulted by being touched inappropriately while in the nature reserve, sometime between 3.10pm and 5.10pm on Tuesday 23 August. A woman in her forties was then pushed over by a man and sexually assaulted in Savages Wood sometime between 5.30pm and just before 6pm on Thursday 1 September.

On Tuesday (6 September), a 36-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incidents. He has since been released on bail with conditions not to enter Three Brooks Nature Reserve while further enquiries take place.

Inspector Jon Nash, of the Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “We know these incidents have caused concern among the community and I’d like to once again reassure people we have officers out on foot patrolling the nature reserve and surrounding areas.

“Anyone with concerns or worries about the incidents, or who has information which could assist our inquiry, are encouraged to speak to one of the officers on patrol in the area or the local Neighbourhood Policing team.

“Our specialist Operation Bluestone team are carrying out a thorough investigation and are working hard to gather all the available evidence and are following up on every viable line of enquiry.

“A man has been arrested and released on bail and I’d like to reassure people we have imposed strict conditions on him not to enter the area while he remains under suspicion. Should he be seen in the area by any of our officers he will immediately be arrested again.

“The victims in all three cases are being regularly updated with the progress of our inquiry and continue to be provided with access to any support services they might need.”

He added: “We continue to appeal to the public and local community to provide information to us and are asking for any relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, in and around the timeframes of the offences listed above to be shared with the Operation Bluestone team.”