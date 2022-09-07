Investigation launched after football player racially abused

We’re appealing for witnesses after a York City FC player was racially abused during Saturday’s game against Yeovil Town FC.

The offender(s) were sat in the Screwfix Stand of Yeovil’s Huish Park stadium.

As part of our inquiry we’ve reviewed a recording of the incident which was posted online before being removed and are in touch with both clubs as well as North Yorkshire Police.

The player at which the abuse was directed at will be spoken to by officers and offered support.

Anyone who was in the Screwfix Stand during Saturday’s game and saw or heard anything which could help is asked to get in touch.