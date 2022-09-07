Investigation launched after football player racially abused
We’re appealing for witnesses after a York City FC player was racially abused during Saturday’s game against Yeovil Town FC.
The offender(s) were sat in the Screwfix Stand of Yeovil’s Huish Park stadium.
As part of our inquiry we’ve reviewed a recording of the incident which was posted online before being removed and are in touch with both clubs as well as North Yorkshire Police.
The player at which the abuse was directed at will be spoken to by officers and offered support.
Anyone who was in the Screwfix Stand during Saturday’s game and saw or heard anything which could help is asked to get in touch.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222215076, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.