Investigation launched after rider dies following collision on motocross track

An investigation is being carried out into an incident at a motocross track near Bridgwater, in which a rider later died in hospital.

A 41-year-old man riding a blue Yamaha off-road motorcycle was involved in a collision at the Grandfields MX track in Langport Road, Middlezoy, at about 1pm on Saturday 10 September.

He was airlifted to hospital, but sadly died from his injuries on Monday 12 September.

His family are being supported by a specially trained liaison officer, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

We want to speak to anyone who saw this collision, or who may have mobile phone footage showing any part of this incident. If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222219150.