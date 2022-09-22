Man arrested and suspected drugs and cash seized during Bristol warrant

Quantities of suspected illegal drugs were seized by officers conducting a warrant at an address in the Southmead area of Bristol yesterday (Wednesday 21 September).

Officers obtained the warrant after members of the public raised concerns about drugs being sold from a property on Greystoke Avenue.

A 41-year-old man was arrested from inside the address on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Cash and two phones were also seized during the operation.

The arrested man has since been released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.

Sergeant Rich Jones said: “This warrant was only possible because of the information we received from members of the public.

“We’d like to thank those who contacted us and let us know of their suspicions that drugs were being sold from the address.

“Illegal substances can cause misery to innocent people living in those communities and we will continue to target offenders who seek to profit from their sale.”