Man charged after assault in Glastonbury High Street

A 34-year-old man has appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 13 September) after being charged with two offences.

Julian Clark, of Dod Lane, Glastonbury, was charged with one count of wounding with intent and one count of possessing a knife in a public place.

The charges relate to an incident which happened at 6.30am yesterday (Monday 12 September) on Glastonbury High Street, in which another man was assaulted.

Clark has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 7 October.