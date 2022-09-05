Man due in court on robbery charges – Patchway

An 18-year-old man has been charged with four offences following a series of robberies and an attempted robbery in Patchway at the weekend.

Ronnie Hawker, of Patchway in South Gloucestershire, has been charged with two counts of robbery, one of attempted robbery and one of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

It follows reports of offences being committed on Saturday (September 3) – one at a bus station near The Mall, another at Wood Street, and a third in Fir Tree Close.

Hawker was remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 5 September).