Man jailed for seven years for drug offences

A drug dealer from Henbury has been jailed after admitting playing a major role in a supplying heroin and cocaine in Weston-super-Mare.

Connor Beer, 24, ran a drugs line from January to March this year before being caught by police.

A police investigation tracked Beer arranging drug deals with users through phone calls and text messages. He also arranged people to transport the drugs too.

Beer was arrested on 10 March. Three mobile phones and almost £1,000 in cash was also seized.

Beer pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply. He was sentenced today (Thursday 22 September) at Bristol Crown Court to seven years in prison.

Investigating officer PC Leon Brueford said: “Cocaine, heroin and other illegal substances cause an immense amount misery to people, not only drug users but the local communities too.

“We hope this result reassures the people of Weston-super-Mare that tackling drug supply remains a priority of ours.

“Connor Beer’s conviction is the latest in a number of drug offences he has committed over recent years.

“His imprisonment hopefully will act as a warning to anyone involved in the supply of illegal drugs that they risk a significant custodial sentence as officers will continue to bring such offenders before the courts.”