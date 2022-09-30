Man sentenced to indefinite hospital order for attempted murder at petrol station in Bristol

A man has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order after admitting the attempted murder of a stranger in Bristol.

Paul Miller, 53, from Bristol, walked into a petrol station in Hengrove Way at about 7.30am on Thursday 9 September 2021 and carried out the unprovoked attack.

The injured man, who was in his twenties, managed to flee the shop and was driven from the scene by a friend. He was attended to by the ambulance service in a nearby street and taken to hospital.

Thankfully he has physically recovered but the attack has had a significant impact on his health and wellbeing.

Other shoppers and store staff were able to escape unharmed.

Miller was arrested at 9.55am by armed police, supported by a police dog and handler.

At Bristol Crown Court today, a judge sentenced him to an indefinite hospital order.

The judge went onto commend two firearms officers for their bravery in how they responded to the incident, calling them a “credit” to policing. He said it was a pleasure for a judge to commend any officers who protect themselves, fellow officers and members of the public from great risk.

Det Insp Mark Newbury said: “This was an awful ordeal for the victim who, despite being severely injured, managed to escape from the petrol station following the attack on him.

“We’d like to thank him for supporting our investigation and for providing evidence which has greatly assisted justice being served.

“It’s important to praise the thoroughly professional and brave actions of the officers who were first on the scene, including armed officers, who were able to safely detain the defendant and prevent any further harm being caused.

“Following the incident, a detailed and thorough investigation was carried out by CID officers, resulting in overwhelming evidence being gathered, culminating in this conviction.”