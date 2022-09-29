New traineeship to support young people into employment launched

We’ve launched a new supported traineeship for young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and autism, in partnership with Seetec Pluss and Discovery-UK this month.

The traineeship is providing real-life work experience with the police for eight young people from 18 to 25 years old, combined with training in work-related skills. The aim is for young people to gain skills and valuable work experience to become independent individuals and move into sustainable employment.

Avon and Somerset Police employ over 6,000 people across a multitude of different departments and locations. The young people will have the opportunity to experience different types of police staff roles such as working alongside our neighbourhood policing teams, assisting in the vehicle workshop, and supporting our mounted section with caring for police horses.

The traineeship is being delivered in partnership with the leading provider of work and wellbeing services – Seetec Pluss, and the Somerset-based Discovery-UK – a supported employment provider.

Sarah Crew, Chief Constable of Avon and Somerset Police said, “We’re excited to work with Seetec Pluss and Discovery-UK to offer this fantastic opportunity for these eight young people. We know the most effective way we can serve our communities is if the people who work for us represent those communities. I’m proud we’re able to offer a variety of opportunities for the young people involved and will be closely following their time with us.”

Matthew Hannigan-Train, Regional Manager from Seetec Pluss said, “Throughout the year long programme, trainees will work on improving their employability and functional skills in the classroom and through a series of three job rotations within the police service departments. This blended approach to learning will give trainees maximum exposure to a variety of activities designed to prepare them for employment.”

Shona Howes, Supported Employment Manager at Discovery-UK said, “We want all young people with a learning disability and or autism to be inspired and excited about finding their dream job, we are working hard to ensure they understand the job roles and develop their skills to become an asset to any employer. We’re delighted to be able to offer this traineeship with the police, a large and important employer in our area.”

Ethan, a participant on the first pilot traineeship said, “The first week has been enjoyable, starting to learn about the different areas in the police force and I’m really happy to be here and show everyone what I can do.” For more information about opportunities currently available to join Avon and Somerset Police please visit https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/apply/jobs-and-volunteering/