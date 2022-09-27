Photo of man who died following collision released by family

The family of a man who died in a collision near Chard on Saturday (24 September) have issued a photo of him.

Nigel Gillard, 74, died after his Triumph Sprint motorcycle collided with a blue Fiat Panda at the A30 junction with the B3167 at Cricket St Thomas at around 3.30pm

In a statement, his family said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we have to announce the very sudden and untimely loss of Nigel Gillard senior.

“As a family we would like to express our sincere gratitude and heartfelt thanks to all those who cared for Nigel on Saturday and for all the messages of love and support we have received.

“Please know we are truly grateful.”

Our thoughts remain with Mr Gillard’s family at this sad time.

Officers investigating the collision continue to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage which could help their inquiry.