Proactive patrols of Bristol park lead to arrests and drugs seized

Two men have been arrested and a knife and suspected Class A drugs have been seized by officers patrolling a Bristol park.

Earlier this week residents in the Lawrence Hill area raised concerns drugs were being openly sold and used in Gaunts Ham Park which prompted the local neighbourhood team to increase their patrols around the area.

Within less than 24 hours of these targeted patrols, officers detained and searched four men in separate incidents and subsequently arresting two of them after they were found to be in possession of drugs.

The arrested men have since been released under investigation while further enquiries take place.

Officers also found a Zombie knife during a search of the park.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Stuart King said: “These arrests and seizures are just the beginning of our targeted action. We have listened to local residents and heard how the criminal activity taking place in the park is having a detrimental impact on the community.

“We will continue to carry out patrols throughout the area to act as a deterrent, disrupt offences from taking place and to apprehend those involved.

“I’d like to thank all those who attended the public meeting and reassure them and the wider community that we are taking action and deploying our resources.”

“We are also working with Bristol City Council to take steps that will improve the park and deter the criminal activity we have seen.”

He added: “My message to those people involved in the organised supply of drugs in and around the park and the wider Lawrence Hill/Barton Hill area is that it is only a matter of time before you to will be caught and you could face a lengthy jail sentence. Make the right choice and turn your back on this.

“We will offer also support and assistance to those using drugs who are vulnerable or need help to leave this lifestyle behind.”