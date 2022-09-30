Three arrests made following assault near Bath

Three people have been arrested after a man was seriously assaulted near Bath last night.

The victim, 18, sustained two stab wounds to the leg, at around 6.50pm yesterday (Thursday 29 September) in Highland Road, in Twerton. He received hospital treatment and has been discharged, and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. A 39-year-old woman has also been arrested on conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and officers believe the victim and suspects are known to each other.

Officers are investigating and a scene is still in place. Therefore, people may notice a disruption to local services such as bin collection.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Ronnie Lungu said: “Fortunately the physical injuries sustained by the victim in this case are not believed to be life-threatening, but the dangers knives pose is time and time again all too apparent. Knife crime can kill. “We would like to reassure the community that we are taking this matter very seriously and at this time we believe this is an isolated incident. “Officers are conducting house-to-house and CCTV enquiries and are interviewing potential witnesses. “As a precaution, we have increased high-visibility reassurance patrols in the area and encourage anyone with information they believe may be connected to last night’s incident, to get in touch. “We would like to also recognise and thank residents for their patience during our investigation.”

Reducing knife crime is a key element in tackling violence. Our officers are working day and night to protect communities and to tackle this abhorrent crime, removing knives off the street through both proactive operational activity by also knife amnesties.

Carrying a knife can only lead to negative consequences. There are ever-lasting victims of knife crime; victims themselves can lose their lives, but the innocent families of both offenders and victims have to live with the consequences.

If you were in the area and witness the incident, or have dashcam or CCTV footage showing suspicious behaviour, please contact 101 and quote reference number 5222235015.

If you have been a victim of knife crime, please call the police on 101 (non-emergency) or 999 (emergency/on-going). If you are worried about someone carrying a knife, tell a family member, a teacher at school, a local police officer, youth worker, report it to police or by calling Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111.