Valuable artwork by Grayson Perry stolen from Bristol gallery

A valuable piece of art created by Grayson Perry has been stolen from a gallery in Bristol.

The limited-edition piece, called ‘Alien Baby’, was stolen from the Hidden Gallery in Clifton Arcade between 1.15pm and 1.26pm on Tuesday 30 August.

Two men were seen in the area where the 27cm tall gold piece, made from glazed ceramic, was on display, just prior to its theft.

One of these men is described as white, in his thirties, of slim build, with dark facial hair. He was wearing a camouflage-pattern baseball cap, a dark zip-up jacket, with a blue V-neck shirt underneath, as well as dark joggers and white trainers.

If you’ve seen this piece of art or have information on who was involved in this theft, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222209796.

