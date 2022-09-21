Witness appeal after two men seriously assaulted in Wincanton

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after two men were assaulted in Wincanton.

The incident happened in a car park outside the sports centre in West Hill, between around 11pm and 11.15pm on Saturday 3 September.

The two victims, both men in their twenties, were assaulted by a number of other people, suffering serious injuries as a result, including facial fractures.

There were a number of people leaving the venue following the conclusion of an event held there, who may have seen or heard something which could help our investigation.

If you saw this incident, or have any relevant mobile phone or dash cam footage, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222213314.