Witness appeal launched after incident on Portway

We are appealing for witnesses following an incident on the Portway, in Bristol, earlier this month.

On Saturday 3 September at around 9am, the driver of a dark-coloured car drove at a pedestrian as she was walking, before spinning the car in the road, temporarily blocking traffic, and driving off.

The pedestrian was not injured.

The driver is described as a white man, in his mid-20s, of slim build with short brown hair.

If you witnessed the incident, or have dashcam or other footage, please call us.