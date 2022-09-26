Witness appeal launched after incident on Portway
We are appealing for witnesses following an incident on the Portway, in Bristol, earlier this month.
On Saturday 3 September at around 9am, the driver of a dark-coloured car drove at a pedestrian as she was walking, before spinning the car in the road, temporarily blocking traffic, and driving off.
The pedestrian was not injured.
The driver is described as a white man, in his mid-20s, of slim build with short brown hair.
If you witnessed the incident, or have dashcam or other footage, please call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222212744, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.