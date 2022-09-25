Witnesses and dashcam sought following fatal road traffic collision

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal road traffic collision near Chard.

The collision happened at the A30 junction with the B3167 at Cricket St Thomas at around 3.30pm yesterday (Saturday 24 September).

It involved a blue Fiat Panda car and Triumph Sprint motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Southmead Hospital but later died from their injuries.

His next of kin has been informed and they will be supported by a specially trained liaison officer. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam which could help our inquiry is asked to get in touch.