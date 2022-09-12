Witnesses and dashcam sought following two vehicle collision on A39
We’re appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision in west Somerset.
A Mercedes E class and Volvo XC60 collided on the A39 near Cannington at approximately 5.40am on Friday 2 September.
The drivers of both vehicles sustained serious injuries.
The driver of the Mercedes has since been discharged from hospital but the Volvo driver continues to receive treatment.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage which could help our inquiry, is asked to get in touch.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222211737, or complete our online appeals form.