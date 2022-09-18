Witnesses sought after fatal collision

Officers are at the scene of a two-car collision in which sadly two people have died.

It happened at about 11.20am today, Sunday 18 September, on the A38 between Tarnock and Lower Weir, near Axbridge.

A man and a woman in a blue Vauxhall Agila died at the scene. While formal identification has yet to be completed their next of kin are being supported by a family liaison officer. Our thoughts are with them.

A man who was the sole occupant of the other car, a black Audi Q7, has gone to hospital for assessment.

The road remains closed while collision investigators examine the scene and pending recovery of the vehicles. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Please get in touch if you saw, or have dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage of, anything which could help the investigation.