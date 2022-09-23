Witnesses sought after man assaulted in Yeovil

We are appealing for the public’s help after a man was assaulted in Yeovil.

On Sunday 4 September at around 9.30pm, a man in his 20s was attacked by three men near the bandstand on Middle Street, in Yeovil.

He was kicked, punched and stamped on. He was taken to hospital but is now recovering.

The three offenders are described as all having dark hair. They were described as wearing:

Suspect one: a black outer jacket with white sleeves, dark-coloured trousers and dark trainers with white soles.

Suspect two: a black jumper with a white logo, dark trousers and trainers with white soles. He was also carrying a JD Sports bag.

Suspect three: a light-coloured tracksuit, dark trainers and carrying a dark rucksack on his back.

If you witnessed the incident, please call 101 and quote reference 52222214001.