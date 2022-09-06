Witnesses sought after man robbed in Kingswood

We’re appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire.

A man in his 40s was assaulted by several teenagers in Kingswood Park and on Edward Street between 5.15pm and 5.30pm last Friday (2 September).

The offenders, who all wore dark clothing, attempted to take the victim’s e-scooter but only made off with the key.

The victim sustained bruising and several suspected fractured ribs during the incident.