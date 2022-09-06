Witnesses sought after man robbed in Kingswood
We’re appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire.
A man in his 40s was assaulted by several teenagers in Kingswood Park and on Edward Street between 5.15pm and 5.30pm last Friday (2 September).
The offenders, who all wore dark clothing, attempted to take the victim’s e-scooter but only made off with the key.
The victim sustained bruising and several suspected fractured ribs during the incident.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222212361, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.