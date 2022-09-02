Witnesses urged to come forward after collision on A370
We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision in North Somerset this afternoon (Friday 2 September).
Officers are investigating the circumstances around a collision between a motorcycle and a car, which happened at around 12.30pm.
One person has been taken to hospital by air ambulance with injuries which are believed to be life-threatening. Their family are aware and being supported by specialist officers.
We are asking any witnesses, or drivers with dashcam footage, to come forward and call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222212042, or complete our online appeals form.