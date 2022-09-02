Witnesses urged to come forward after collision on A370

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision in North Somerset this afternoon (Friday 2 September).

Officers are investigating the circumstances around a collision between a motorcycle and a car, which happened at around 12.30pm.

One person has been taken to hospital by air ambulance with injuries which are believed to be life-threatening. Their family are aware and being supported by specialist officers.

We are asking any witnesses, or drivers with dashcam footage, to come forward and call us.