Woman arrested in connection with suspected fail to stop collision

We’ve made an arrest as part of our investigation into the death of a woman who was found seriously injured in Bridgwater on Friday (September 23).

The woman, who was aged in her 70s, was found on Dukes Mead at around 4pm before being airlifted to Southmead Hospital. She sadly died in hospital the following day (Saturday 24 September).

A 54-year-old woman was arrested late last night on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to report an accident. She has since been released under investigation while further enquiries take place.

A vehicle has also been seized and will be forensically examined as part of our inquiry.

Our thoughts remain with the family of the woman who died and specialist liaison officers will continue to provide them with support.