Appeal after driver injured in A38 collision

Did you witness a road traffic collision on the A38 near Wellington last week?

A silver Toyota Yaris was involved in a collision in Nowers Lane at about 8.15pm on Friday 30 September.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical, but stable, condition.

We are seeking witnesses, or dashcam footage from other motorists, to assist us with our enquiries. Please call 101 and quote reference number 5222236015.