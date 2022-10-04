Appeal after driver injured in A38 collision
Did you witness a road traffic collision on the A38 near Wellington last week?
A silver Toyota Yaris was involved in a collision in Nowers Lane at about 8.15pm on Friday 30 September.
The driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical, but stable, condition.
We are seeking witnesses, or dashcam footage from other motorists, to assist us with our enquiries. Please call 101 and quote reference number 5222236015.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222236015, or complete our online appeals form.