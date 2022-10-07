Appeal after girl, 14, assaulted – Bridgwater

We’re appealing for help after a girl aged 14 was left with a bloodied nose after being assaulted by a female in an apparently unprovoked attack.

It happened while the girl was shopping with a friend at The Range on Bristol Road, Bridgwater, at about 3.50pm on Thursday 19 May.

Investigating officers are now issuing CCTV images of two people who were in the store at about that time who they have been unable to identify.

Officers believe one or both of them may have information which could help, and we’d ask them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.

One is a young woman with dark hair, possibly in her teens, and wearing a dark-coloured top, ripped jeans and red shoes with white soles.

The other is a man with dark hair who is wearing a black jacket, trousers and shoes and a lighter-coloured top.