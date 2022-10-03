Appeal after suspected dangerous driving in Yeovil

We’re seeking witnesses and footage after a driver failed to stop for police in Yeovil.

At approximately 2.55pm on Tuesday 20 September, a motorist at the wheel of orange/gold Nissan GTR was suspected of driving dangerously on the A3088 Watercombe Lane.

The driver failed to stop for police and turned left on to West Coker Road from the roundabout at the junction of the A30 before being lost to sight.

The driver subsequently stopped in Beaconsfield Road and provided his details to officers.

We are aware a number of pedestrians and drivers had to take action to avoid a collision and therefore are hopeful there may be witnesses that can help us with our enquiries. Additionally, anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to come forward.

If you can help our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference number 5222227285.