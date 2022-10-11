Appeal after tools stolen from Bristol shop

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after thieves broke into a shop and stole high-end power tools.

It happened at a shop on Filton Road, Horfield, between about 2.45am and 3.20am on Saturday 20 August.

The burglars smashed a window to gain access and made off with items including boxed Makita tools.

Officers are keen to trace two men seen on CCTV in the area at the time. Do you recognise them?

Man one (above left and second from left) is white, with receding dark hair and wears glasses, a light-coloured hooded top and dark-coloured trousers and shoes.

Man two (right and second right) is also white and has dark hair.

Were you on Filton Road at that time? Did you see anything suspicious? Do you have dashcam footage which might help? Have you seen tools offered for sale in suspicious circumstances?

If you can help, please get in touch.