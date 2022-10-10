Appeal for specific witness in attempted rape investigation – Yate

We’re appealing for a specific witness to come forward in connection with an investigation into an attempted rape offence in Yate.

The incident happened in the Cater Drive area, between 6am and 7am on Tuesday 26 July.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with this offence.

We want to identify the driver of a small blue car, who was in the Cater Drive area at the time of this incident. This driver gave a lift to a woman, and we’d like to speak with her as she may be able to help with our investigation.

If you can help identify this specific witness, or if it’s you, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222177855.