Appeal for witnesses and dashcam after e-scooter rider injured in collision

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious injury collision in Bristol last night (Wednesday 26 October).

A car collided with an e-scooter on Temple Gate at around 8.20pm.

The rider of the e-scooter, a woman in her 20s, sustained a head injury and was taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary before being transferred to Southmead Hospital.

Her condition is currently described as life threatening.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw what happened is asked to contact us.

We’d also like to hear from any motorists who have dashcam footage of the collision.