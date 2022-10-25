Appeal issued after woman injured by firework in Bristol
We’re appealing for information after a woman in her twenties was injured after a firework was thrown in Bristol.
The incident happened at around 8.45pm on Friday (October 21) in Broad Weir.
The victim was stood at a bus stop when a firework exploded near her head. She suffered hearing loss as a result and needed hospital treatment.
It’s believed two males were involved, but we don’t have a description of them at this time.
An investigation is under way, including a review of CCTV from around the area.
If you have information which would help us identify those responsible, or if you saw any part of this incident, please call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222254650, or complete our online appeals form.