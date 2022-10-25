Appeal issued after woman injured by firework in Bristol

We’re appealing for information after a woman in her twenties was injured after a firework was thrown in Bristol.

The incident happened at around 8.45pm on Friday (October 21) in Broad Weir.

The victim was stood at a bus stop when a firework exploded near her head. She suffered hearing loss as a result and needed hospital treatment.

It’s believed two males were involved, but we don’t have a description of them at this time.

An investigation is under way, including a review of CCTV from around the area.

If you have information which would help us identify those responsible, or if you saw any part of this incident, please call us.