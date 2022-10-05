Appeal launched after fatal collision near Bridgwater

We are appealing for witnesses after a man sadly died following a collision near Bridgwater.

Officers were called to the Cannington Bypass at around 6.20am today (Wednesday 5 October) following reports of a serious collision between a car and a motorcycle.

Sadly, the motorcyclist died at the scene. Specially trained officers are now supporting the family during this time and our thoughts are with them.

The road was closed while emergency services attended and has since reopened.

We are now appealing for witnesses who may have seen the incident to come forward. If you saw the collision, or have dashcam or ring doorbell footage, please contact us.