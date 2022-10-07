Appeal to find motorist who helped victim in attempted robbery in Taunton

We are trying to identify a witness to an attempted robbery in Taunton last week.

The victim – a woman in her 20s – was walking near the football club in Wordsworth Drive when an unknown man ran up to her, grabbed her and tried to steal items from the pockets of her clothes. The incident happened at about 9.10am on Monday 26 September.

A passing motorist in black estate car stopped and tried to help the victim, at which point the offender ran away.

The suspect is described as male, white, about 6ft, slim and with shoulder-length brown greasy hair. He was wearing a black puffer jacket and short black jeans.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries but we are ensuring she has access to any support services that she may benefit from.

We are keen to hear from any witnesses, especially the driver who intervened as he left the scene without providing his details. We’d ask them to call 101 and give reference number 5222231781.