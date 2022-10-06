Arrest after bank robbery – Bristol

We have arrested a man today, Thursday 6 October, following a call reporting a robbery at a bank in Cabot Circus, Bristol.

Officers were called at 10.23am and told that a man had threatened a cashier and stolen cash.

Witnesses reported seeing a similarly-described man get on a bus, leading officers to stop a bus at Lawrence Hill roundabout.

A suspect was detained by 10.32am and officers have recovered a quantity of cash.

As officers deployed PAVA spray on the bus, a replacement service was used to enable the other passengers to continue their journey. Officers would like to thank the driver and passengers for their support and patience during this unexpected and no doubt alarming interruption to their journey.

A man remains in police custody under arrest on suspicion of robbery and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident who did not speak to officers at the time is asked to get in touch.