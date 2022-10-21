Arrests made after death of man in Frome

Three arrests have been made following the death of a man in Frome this week.

Police were called by paramedics to a property in Castle Street at approximately noon on Monday 17 October.

Earlier today, a 38-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the same offence yesterday (Thursday 20 October). All remain in custody.

The family of the 24-year-old man who died have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem to establish the cause of death is expected to be completed next week.

Detective Inspector Andy Greaves said: “Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the man’s family at this difficult time.

“Three people have been arrested and they remain in custody. Our investigation is at an early stage, but we believe this is an isolated incident at this time.

“We’d please ask anyone who has information that could help our investigation, to call 101 and quote reference number 5222250013. Alternatively, if you’d rather report the information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”