Arrests made following disorder in Weston-super-Mare

We’re appealing for witnesses to a disorder in Weston-super-Mare involving several people.

The incident happened in the High Street at just after 4am on Sunday 25 September.

We want to speak to anyone who saw this incident, or who may have footage showing what happened.

Two men, aged 20 and 30, and a 19-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of affray and have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222231073.