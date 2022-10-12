Audio of 999 call released as part of hate crime inquiry

We’re releasing an extract of a 999 call in the hope someone might recognise the voice of a man heard speaking in the background.

The call was made by a member of the public reporting his car had been involved in a collision with a bus on Brislington Hill, Bristol on Tuesday 9 August.

As he called police, he was racially abused by a bus passenger.

The passenger is described as white, aged in his 40s, with short dark hair. He wore grey shorts and was topless.

Audio of 999 call – unfortunately not all the words are audible and so we’ve been unable to subtitle this waveform graphic.

We appreciate the audio quality of the 999 call isn’t the best but hope someone may still be able to help us identify the man heard speaking.

If you can, or if you recognise the description of the bus passenger, please get in touch.