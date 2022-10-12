Audio of 999 call released as part of hate crime inquiry
We’re releasing an extract of a 999 call in the hope someone might recognise the voice of a man heard speaking in the background.
The call was made by a member of the public reporting his car had been involved in a collision with a bus on Brislington Hill, Bristol on Tuesday 9 August.
As he called police, he was racially abused by a bus passenger.
The passenger is described as white, aged in his 40s, with short dark hair. He wore grey shorts and was topless.
Audio of 999 call – unfortunately not all the words are audible and so we’ve been unable to subtitle this waveform graphic.
We appreciate the audio quality of the 999 call isn’t the best but hope someone may still be able to help us identify the man heard speaking.
If you can, or if you recognise the description of the bus passenger, please get in touch.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222190502, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.