Body found in search for missing man

Officers were called to attend Ninesprings Country Park in Yeovil yesterday morning (Monday 24 October), after the body of a man was located in water.

Although formal identification has not been carried out, we believe it to be that of missing 50-year-old man Anthony.

His next of kin have been notified and are being supported at this difficult time.

We’re currently treating his death as unexplained, but we don’t believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

We’ll now carry out further enquiries on behalf of the Coroner’s office.