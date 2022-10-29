Body recovered from river in Bristol

Shortly before 2.45pm today (Saturday 29 October), a member of the public alerted an on-duty police officer that they had seen a body on the bank of the River Avon near Bedminster Bridge, in Bristol.

Police, ambulance and the fire service attended. The fire service has this afternoon recovered a body and sadly the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

However, the body matches the description of 54-year-old Bakar who was reported missing from St Anne’s earlier this week. We have made contact with Bakar’s family this evening to make them aware. We will continue to update and support them.

Enquiries will be carried out on behalf of the coroner. At this time there are no known suspicious circumstances.