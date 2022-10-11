Can you identify this man? – Clifton

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man we would like to speak with in connection to a theft.

Officers believe the man in the image has information which could aid an investigation into the incident which happened on Friday 29 April.

The man shown is described as being in his mid-30s, with long, braided hair. He is approximately 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build. He is wearing a black tracksuit.

On Friday 29 between 11am and 6pm, a group of unknown offenders stole items from a flat in St Pauls Road, in Clifton.

If you recognise the man photographed, or have any more information, please call 101 and quote reference 5222102140.