CCTV released after man threatened in Redcliffe

A CCTV image is being released in the hope the public can help us identify a man we want to talk to about a public order incident in the Redcliffe area of Bristol.

An unknown man approached the victim in Mitchell Lane at about 11.30am on Tuesday 16 August. He was reportedly in possession of a bladed weapon and threatened the victim.

Fortunately, nobody was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as white, of average build, had short dark hair and about 5ft 7ins tall.

The man we wish to talk to in connection with this incident is pictured wearing a dark printed T-shirt, black headphones and was carrying a black and yellow rucksack.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone who recognise this man, are please asked to call us on 101 and provide the call-handler with reference number 5222196607.