CCTV appeal after driver fails to stop – Yeovil

Officers investigating a number of driving offences in Yeovil are hoping the public can help them identify two men who we believe can help our enquiries.

At approximately 2.15pm yesterday (Monday 17 October), the driver of a blue Renault Kadjar failed to stop for police on the A30 Sherborne Road and left the area at speed.

The driver turned right onto Lyde Road and then left onto Cromwell Road before the vehicle was abandoned and discovered by police.

We are releasing a CCTV image of two men we wish to speak to in connection with our investigation.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5222250119. We’d ask witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to also get in touch using the same reference number.