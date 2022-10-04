CCTV appeal after man assaulted at Bristol nightclub

Officers investigating an assault inside a Bristol nightclub are releasing CCTV images of three men they hope can help their enquiries.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was helping a woman who was reportedly being harassed at Motion nightclub, in Avon Street, at about 7pm on Saturday 28 May.

While speaking with one of those men believed to be responsible, he was subsequently punched to the head and knocked unconscious. Two other men then kicked and attacked the victim while he was on the ground.

The victim was taken to hospital and received treatment for a fractured skull. He continues to experience hearing difficulties as a result of the assault.

CCTV footage has been examined since this incident earlier in the year and we are hoping the public can help us progress our investigation by identifying the three men in these images who we want to talk to as part of our enquiries.

Male 1

Male 2

Male 3

Anyone who knows who these men are, or may have witnessed the assault, is asked to please call 101 and quote reference number 5222131297.