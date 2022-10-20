CCTV appeal after public order incident in shop
Did you witness a public order incident in a store in Bristol last month?
A man entered the shop, in Lodge Causeway, and was reported to have acted in a threatening manner at about 9.20pm on Sunday 11 September.
We are issuing a CCTV image of a man we wish to identify and talk to in connection with our enquiries. He’s described as black, about 6ft 2ins, in his 40s or 50s. He was wearing a grey hoodie, black beanie, black gloves, dark jeans and in possession of a small satchel bag.
We’d please ask witnesses, or anyone with information about who the person pictured is, to call 101 and give reference number 5222220026.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222220026, or complete our online appeals form.