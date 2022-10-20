CCTV appeal after public order incident in shop

Did you witness a public order incident in a store in Bristol last month?

A man entered the shop, in Lodge Causeway, and was reported to have acted in a threatening manner at about 9.20pm on Sunday 11 September.

We are issuing a CCTV image of a man we wish to identify and talk to in connection with our enquiries. He’s described as black, about 6ft 2ins, in his 40s or 50s. He was wearing a grey hoodie, black beanie, black gloves, dark jeans and in possession of a small satchel bag.

We’d please ask witnesses, or anyone with information about who the person pictured is, to call 101 and give reference number 5222220026.